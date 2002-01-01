Company Profile

RES Baltic Ltd.

RES Baltic Ltd. logo
The company provides complete technical solutions for biomass fired energy systems and boiler plants.

- Hot water boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 13MW, pressure up to 20 bar)
- Steam boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 12MW, pressure up to 40 bar)
- Biomass combustion systems for solid biomass (up to 16MW)
- Flue gases condensing economizers
- Fuel handling systems
- Flue gases cleaning systems
- Flue gases ducting, steel construction
- Automation & controls

Contact Information

Address
Gaujas 29A-2, Riga, Select a state/province LV-1026 119
Phone
26596554

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