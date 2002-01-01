RES Baltic Ltd.

The company provides complete technical solutions for biomass fired energy systems and boiler plants.



- Hot water boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 13MW, pressure up to 20 bar)

- Steam boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 12MW, pressure up to 40 bar)

- Biomass combustion systems for solid biomass (up to 16MW)

- Flue gases condensing economizers

- Fuel handling systems

- Flue gases cleaning systems

- Flue gases ducting, steel construction

- Automation & controls