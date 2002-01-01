Company Profile
RES Baltic Ltd.
The company provides complete technical solutions for biomass fired energy systems and boiler plants.
- Hot water boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 13MW, pressure up to 20 bar)
- Steam boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 12MW, pressure up to 40 bar)
- Biomass combustion systems for solid biomass (up to 16MW)
- Flue gases condensing economizers
- Fuel handling systems
- Flue gases cleaning systems
- Flue gases ducting, steel construction
- Automation & controls
- Hot water boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 13MW, pressure up to 20 bar)
- Steam boiler systems (from 1.5MW up to 12MW, pressure up to 40 bar)
- Biomass combustion systems for solid biomass (up to 16MW)
- Flue gases condensing economizers
- Fuel handling systems
- Flue gases cleaning systems
- Flue gases ducting, steel construction
- Automation & controls
Contact Information
- Address
- Gaujas 29A-2, Riga, Select a state/province LV-1026 119
- Phone
- 26596554
- resbaltic@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.resbaltic.com