Company Profile
Resonance Eduventures Pvt. Ltd.
Resonance was founded on 11th April, 2001 with a concept to provide objective-centric coaching education in a different, innovative and affable learning environment in the challenging field of IIT-JEE preparation. The institute was named as Resonance with the commitment to enhance the benefits of teaching up to the greatest level of satisfaction of students and to bring them in the frequency band of teacher so that the scientific phenomenon of resonance becomes a reality.
Contact Information
- Address
- J-2, Jawahar Nagar Main Road, Kota, Rajasthan 324005 101
- Phone
- 1800 - 200 - 2244
- ryansngh888@gmail.com
- Website
- http://www.resonance.ac.in/