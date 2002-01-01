Company Profile

REurasia Management Corporation

REurasia Management Corporation logo
We help to develop your sustainable financial planning.

Our main activity is to develop your wealth and your country infrastructures by guiding investors through green and sustainable investment opportunities:

1 Investment
2 Feasibility study | Permits
3 Land Purchase | Project Development
4 Equipment selection | EPC selection
5 Contract & Technical Review | Consulting
6 Construction & Commissioning Management | Performance Test
7 3rd Party Quality Inspection
8 Operation & Maintenance

Contact Information

Address
7th Floor, Unit B, 8 Rockwell, Hidalgo Drive, Makati City, Metro Manila 1210 171
Phone
26837400

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