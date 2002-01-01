Company Profile
REurasia Management Corporation
We help to develop your sustainable financial planning.
Our main activity is to develop your wealth and your country infrastructures by guiding investors through green and sustainable investment opportunities:
1 Investment
2 Feasibility study | Permits
3 Land Purchase | Project Development
4 Equipment selection | EPC selection
5 Contract & Technical Review | Consulting
6 Construction & Commissioning Management | Performance Test
7 3rd Party Quality Inspection
8 Operation & Maintenance
Our main activity is to develop your wealth and your country infrastructures by guiding investors through green and sustainable investment opportunities:
1 Investment
2 Feasibility study | Permits
3 Land Purchase | Project Development
4 Equipment selection | EPC selection
5 Contract & Technical Review | Consulting
6 Construction & Commissioning Management | Performance Test
7 3rd Party Quality Inspection
8 Operation & Maintenance
Contact Information
- Address
- 7th Floor, Unit B, 8 Rockwell, Hidalgo Drive, Makati City, Metro Manila 1210 171
- Phone
- 26837400
- Website
- http://www.reurasia.com