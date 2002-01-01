REurasia Management Corporation

We help to develop your sustainable financial planning.



Our main activity is to develop your wealth and your country infrastructures by guiding investors through green and sustainable investment opportunities:



1 Investment

2 Feasibility study | Permits

3 Land Purchase | Project Development

4 Equipment selection | EPC selection

5 Contract & Technical Review | Consulting

6 Construction & Commissioning Management | Performance Test

7 3rd Party Quality Inspection

8 Operation & Maintenance