Company Profile
Reuters Events
The dedicated industry teams at Reuters Events work to foster close relationships with the customers they serve; and a deep understanding of the strategic challenges they face.
•
In-depth research underpins the development of all products, resulting in highly focused and carefully curated information and event agendas.
•
Speaker faculties are made up of senior executives with critical insight on topics targeted. Exhibitions are geared to showcase the solutions of providers at the forefront
•
In-depth research underpins the development of all products, resulting in highly focused and carefully curated information and event agendas.
•
Speaker faculties are made up of senior executives with critical insight on topics targeted. Exhibitions are geared to showcase the solutions of providers at the forefront
Contact Information
- Address
- 5 Canada Square Canary Wharf, London, London, Greater London E14 5AQ 226
- Phone
- 02031978543