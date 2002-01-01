Company Profile

Reuters Events

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The dedicated industry teams at Reuters Events work to foster close relationships with the customers they serve; and a deep understanding of the strategic challenges they face.



In-depth research underpins the development of all products, resulting in highly focused and carefully curated information and event agendas.



Speaker faculties are made up of senior executives with critical insight on topics targeted. Exhibitions are geared to showcase the solutions of providers at the forefront

Contact Information

Address
5 Canada Square Canary Wharf, London, London, Greater London E14 5AQ 226
Phone
02031978543

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