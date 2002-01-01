Rex Pain Timber & Hardware, we are the leading family business offering a wide range of quality decking supplies such as Merbau Decking Melbourne which is a grade and Australian products. With over 20 years of experience, we are committed to offering solid products that are sourced from sustainably managed legally, and that is why so many people like us. Are you looking for a perfect feature timber for interior and exterior use? We are offering Blackbutt Timber Melbourne which can give you an even grain pattern and warm colour tone that brings a sense of character to every application. Whether you have a large and small project, visit our website to explore our better solutions for the building and construction industry.