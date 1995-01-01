Company Profile
richi Machinery
RICHI Machinery was founded in 1995, has been nearly 30 years of history, is a independent design and development, production and sales of machinery and equipment as one of the modern enterprise. Our main business includes feed pellet mechanical engineering, organic fertil
izer machinery and engineering, biomass pellet mechanical engineering, conveyor equipment and engineering, automation control technology and engineering products development and manufacturing, design and installation, etc. Mor
izer machinery and engineering, biomass pellet mechanical engineering, conveyor equipment and engineering, automation control technology and engineering products development and manufacturing, design and installation, etc. Mor
Contact Information
- Address
- E-commerce Industrial Park, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province 450000 45
- Phone
- 15837153047
- lila@richipelletizer.com
- Website
- https://richipelletizer.com/