Company Profile
Richi Pellet Machinery
RICHI Machinery is an industrial group mainly specialized in the biomass pellet energy machinery, parts and components and so on. RICHI Machinery has covered more than 109 countries and regions around the world from 1995, products are exported to the Middle East, South America, Africa, Southeast Asia and high-end markets such as Europe and the United States.
Contact Information
- Address
- 704 County Hwy A12, Grenada, California 96038 227
- Phone
- 1383838962