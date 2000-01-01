Company Profile
Rieker Inc.
Rieker Inc. is an international leader in the manufacturing and distribution of accelerometers, inclinometers, gradiometers, aircraft fuel system attitude indicators, and tilt switches.
Our foundation of growth has been based on technological excellence, investment in research and development, and dedication to quality products for our customers.
Our foundation of growth has been based on technological excellence, investment in research and development, and dedication to quality products for our customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 34 Mount Pleasant Road, Aston, Pennsylvania 19014 227
- Phone
- (610) 500-2000
- inquiry@riekerinc.com
- Website
- http://www.riekerinc.com