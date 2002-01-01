Risen Energy Co., Ltd was founded in Dec. 2002, which located in East Coast Ninghai, Zhejiang province, and its area is 50 acres. The registered capital is 649,912,224 RMB and Risen Energy successfully launched IPO in Shenzhen Stock Exchange Market on Sep. 2nd, 2010, Stock code: 300118. At the end of 2013, the employees in all companies are about 3000. Risen Energy is a hi-tech enterprise which is engaged in R&D, production, sales and service of solar modules, products of photovoltaic technology, solar terminal application and integration. Now the annual capacity of solar cells and module manufacturing is 1.5GW and Risen Energy enters into top ten of modules industry in April, 2015. There is a standard level PV laboratory, which is independent and received CNAS certification. Not only it can meet the demands of testing products from Risen, but also it can provide the service for others. Risen insists on the mission of improving the energy structure by innovation of technology and improving the quality of human life. Risen Energy follows the standards of TUV, UL, CE, GS, ROHS, REACH, PAHS, Golden Sun and others in quality, and manufactures the products with the quality system of ISO9001, ISO14001 and ISO18001. The products got the second rank in performance ratio in the global modules test which was organized by photon laboratory in 2013 and 2014. Risen Energy pays more attention to building business culture and actively setting up the high-efficiency team. Risen Energy also provides human-oriented, ordered training and promotion mechanism. Risen Energy will be the leader in the industry by high-efficiency team, fine-quality products and reliable quality and achieves the strategy aims: the Ten Billions Risen, the World Risen, the Century Risen.