Company Profile

Risen Energy Co.,Ltd.

Risen Energy Co.,Ltd. logo
Founded in 2002,a professional manufacturer and solution provider of solar PV energy.
Risen Energy successfully launched IPO in China Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock number:300118.
Manufacturing plant covers 90,000 sqm, an ISO9001,ISO14001 company equipped with hi-tech machine, with capacity for cell & module,each 400MW,Products are certified by IEC, UL.Risen solar panel are delivered through distributors,installers & OEM,main market in Europe,Australia,and USA,Enjoy full insurance and warranty.

Contact Information

Address
Tashan industry zone, Meilin, Ninghai, Ningbo, Zhejiang 315600 45
Phone
+86 574 59953248

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