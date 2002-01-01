Company Profile
Risen Energy Co.,Ltd.
Founded in 2002,a professional manufacturer and solution provider of solar PV energy.
Risen Energy successfully launched IPO in China Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock number:300118.
Manufacturing plant covers 90,000 sqm, an ISO9001,ISO14001 company equipped with hi-tech machine, with capacity for cell & module,each 400MW,Products are certified by IEC, UL.Risen solar panel are delivered through distributors,installers & OEM,main market in Europe,Australia,and USA,Enjoy full insurance and warranty.
Risen Energy successfully launched IPO in China Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock number:300118.
Manufacturing plant covers 90,000 sqm, an ISO9001,ISO14001 company equipped with hi-tech machine, with capacity for cell & module,each 400MW,Products are certified by IEC, UL.Risen solar panel are delivered through distributors,installers & OEM,main market in Europe,Australia,and USA,Enjoy full insurance and warranty.
Contact Information
- Address
- Tashan industry zone, Meilin, Ninghai, Ningbo, Zhejiang 315600 45
- Phone
- +86 574 59953248
- david@risenenergy.com
- Website
- http://www.risenenergy.com/