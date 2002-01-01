Risen Energy Co.,Ltd.

Founded in 2002,a professional manufacturer and solution provider of solar PV energy.

Risen Energy successfully launched IPO in China Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock number:300118.

Manufacturing plant covers 90,000 sqm, an ISO9001,ISO14001 company equipped with hi-tech machine, with capacity for cell & module,each 400MW,Products are certified by IEC, UL.Risen solar panel are delivered through distributors,installers & OEM,main market in Europe,Australia,and USA,Enjoy full insurance and warranty.