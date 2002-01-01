As a metal forgings company, R&M Forge and Fittings has provided the highest quality custom forgings, flanges, and fittings for energy industrysince 1983. Our team of specialists with over a hundred years of combined experience will help you find the right solution for your custom forging, fitting or flange needs. Our products are available in a wide range of materials including carbon, alloy, chrome-moly, stainless, duplex stainless, nickel alloys, and titanium.