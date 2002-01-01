Rock Wind, LLC developed methods to cost-effectively remanufacture decommissioned turbines. Selling them at a substantially lower cost than new equivalents. We utilize the newest technologically advanced procedures, unavailable at the time of original manufacturing. After complete disassembly, all components (computer,generator,gearbox, braking system) are inspected and either replaced or refurbished. All exterior components sandblasted and repainted, then reassembled for on-site delivery.