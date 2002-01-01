Company Profile

Rodman CPAs

Rodman CPAs logo
Rodman CPAs is a full service tax and accounting firm with a specialized renewable energy and clean technology practice serving "green" clients throughout the U.S. Cleantech companies involved in solar, wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, and energy efficiency projects rely on Rodman CPAs to provide them with expert counsel and services in renewable energy tax accounting and business strategy.

Contact Information

Address
51 Sawyer Rd, Suite 610, Waltham, MA 02453 227
Phone
(617) 965-5959

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