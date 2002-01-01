Company Profile
Rodman CPAs
Rodman CPAs is a full service tax and accounting firm with a specialized renewable energy and clean technology practice serving "green" clients throughout the U.S. Cleantech companies involved in solar, wind, biomass, waste-to-energy, and energy efficiency projects rely on Rodman CPAs to provide them with expert counsel and services in renewable energy tax accounting and business strategy.
Contact Information
- Address
- 51 Sawyer Rd, Suite 610, Waltham, MA 02453 227
- Phone
- (617) 965-5959
- greenteam@rodmancpa.com