Company Profile
Rolls Battery
Surrette Battery Company, the exclusive manufacturer of Rolls Battery, is one of North America's leading lead-acid battery manufacturers. Established in 1935, with a production facility in Salem, Massachusetts, Surrette Battery Company relocated to Canada in 1959 and is the Nation's only remaining independent battery manufacturer.
Contact Information
- Address
- PO Box 2020, 1 Station Road, Springhill, Nova Scotia B0M 1X0 39
- Phone
- 1-800-681-9914
- sales@rollsbattery.com
- Website
- http://www.rollsbattery.com