Company Profile

Rolls Battery

Rolls Battery logo
Surrette Battery Company, the exclusive manufacturer of Rolls Battery, is one of North America's leading lead-acid battery manufacturers. Established in 1935, with a production facility in Salem, Massachusetts, Surrette Battery Company relocated to Canada in 1959 and is the Nation's only remaining independent battery manufacturer.

Contact Information

Address
PO Box 2020, 1 Station Road, Springhill, Nova Scotia B0M 1X0 39
Phone
1-800-681-9914

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