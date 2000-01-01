Company Profile
Ronda Battery Technology Limited
Lithium ion battery, lithium-ion polymer battery (Li-polymer) battery, LiFePO4 battery are our main products. Ronda Battery Technolgy Limited has professional manufacturing experience in the battery products since its foundation in September of 2000. We are dedicated to supplying quality batteries to the world market and promise no shipping of any defective products to our worldwide customers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Jigutian Industrial Park, Nanyue Cun, Longgang Town, Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province 518116 45
- Phone
- +86 755 8520 7323
- sales@rondabattery.com
- Website
- http://www.rondabattery.com