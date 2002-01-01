Company Profile
Roosevelt Strategic Council
RSC is a premier non-partisan Institute that provides educational summits and symposia to the energy sector.The RSC summit forum is a proven form of advancing communication, enhancing discussion and debate, and fostering new partnerships among the various actors involved in any given mission. As the neutral voice that is not guided by the agenda of any given agent, we are able to reach across all organizations in a fair and balanced manner and bring together the relevant representatives.
Contact Information
- Address
- 36 newark St Suite 201, Hoboken, New Jersey 07030 227
- Phone
- 9174351266
- Website
- http://rscouncil.org