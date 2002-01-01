Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study, titled, "Global Preventive Vaccines Market, 2020-2030".



Preventive vaccines market share : Vaccines are versatile preventive formulations that have, so far, enabled the global eradication of smallpox (1980) and polio (2015), which are both debilitating viral diseases. According to the WHO, currently, global vaccination coverage is nearly 85%. This is believed to be responsible for preventing close to three million deaths