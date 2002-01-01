RoseWater Energy Group creates innovative energy management systems for governments, utilities, industries, and residential consumers. Focused on the mission to create the next generation of renewable smart grid systems leveraging the best battery storage technologies, RoseWater works with their clients to design, build, integrate and manage power system assets specific to their needs. The manufacturer's pioneering energy management applications include the Residential Energy Management Hub, the first and only power management product to be featured within a micro-grid in the head office of a major Canadian utility company.