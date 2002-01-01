Rowland Techonologies

Rowland Technologies, Inc. is a premier manufacturer of plastic film and sheet products including its RowTec® polycarbonate, SolaTuf® acrylic, and its highly innovative Rowlux® multi-lensed illusion films. The company markets its products worldwide to a variety of industries including solar photovoltaic, automotive, graphic arts, aerospace, electronics, medical and more. In addition, Rowland Technologies, Inc. provides custom research and development and toll extrusion services for a wide variety of applications.