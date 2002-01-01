Company Profile
Roxtec Inc.
The Roxtec system simplifies design and engineering for cable entry systems. It speeds up the installation process and reduces the need for stock, material, and logistics. It also provides built-in spare capacity for easy retrofit and future upgrades.
We are quickly becoming the standard in the industry due to the flexibility of Multidiameter™. The result of our system is a perfect seal that keeps your equipment and environment protected and operating efficiently.
We are quickly becoming the standard in the industry due to the flexibility of Multidiameter™. The result of our system is a perfect seal that keeps your equipment and environment protected and operating efficiently.
Contact Information
- Address
- 10127 East Admiral Place, Tulsa, OK 74116 227
- Phone
- +18005204769
- Website
- http://www.roxtec.com