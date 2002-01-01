RPWORLD is a leading mechanical part manufacturing supplier. We produce low- to mid-volume parts, and end-use production parts for automotive parts, medical device, biotech research and more industries. Focusing on CNC Machining, Injection Molding, Vacuum Casting and more, we deliver customized mechanical parts in as fast as 3 days. Our manufacturing service helps accelerate products to market, reduce development and production costs, and minimize risk throughout the product life cycle.