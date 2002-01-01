Company Profile

Rudolph Libbe Group

Rudolph Libbe Group logo
The Rudolph Libbe Group is a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor is comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, NY; and Detroit.

Contact Information

Address
6494 Latcha Road, 6494 Latcha Road, Walbridge, OH 43465 227
Phone
419-725-3119

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