Company Profile
S&J Corp. - Extruder and Extrusion Plant
Extruder and Extrusion Plant - Plastics & Rubber Directory is the most specialized platform and comprehensive database of Extruder and Extrusion Plant. Entirely detailed information is provided and sorted by topic and category, including Extruder, Extrusion Plant, Extrusion Line, Bag Making Machine and related machinery. Within products, e-catalog and HD online video to meet your requirements.
Contact Information
- Address
- B1-A, No. 447, Sec.3, Wen Sin Road,, Taichung City, Taiwan 406 210
- Phone
- 886437038989