Company Profile

S-Energy Co. Ltd.

S-Energy Co. Ltd. logo
Started as Samsung Electronics Solar Division in 1994 and subsequently spun-out as S-Energy (095910:KOSDAQ), the Company is one of the industry's oldest and most experienced PV module manufacturers. S-Energy is headquartered in Seong-nam, South Korea and serves the North American market from its US headquarters in Irvine, CA. S-Energy, is one of the most financially stable global PV module OEMs providing the highest quality solar modules for over 20 years.

Contact Information

Address
18881 Von Karman Ave, Suite 760, Irvine, CA 92612 227
Phone
(949) 281 7879

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