S-Energy Co. Ltd.

Started as Samsung Electronics Solar Division in 1994 and subsequently spun-out as S-Energy (095910:KOSDAQ), the Company is one of the industry's oldest and most experienced PV module manufacturers. S-Energy is headquartered in Seong-nam, South Korea and serves the North American market from its US headquarters in Irvine, CA. S-Energy, is one of the most financially stable global PV module OEMs providing the highest quality solar modules for over 20 years.