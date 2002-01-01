Company Profile
S-Energy Co. Ltd.
Started as Samsung Electronics Solar Division in 1994 and subsequently spun-out as S-Energy (095910:KOSDAQ), the Company is one of the industry's oldest and most experienced PV module manufacturers. S-Energy is headquartered in Seong-nam, South Korea and serves the North American market from its US headquarters in Irvine, CA. S-Energy, is one of the most financially stable global PV module OEMs providing the highest quality solar modules for over 20 years.
Contact Information
- Address
- 18881 Von Karman Ave, Suite 760, Irvine, CA 92612 227
- Phone
- (949) 281 7879
- moon.hong@s-energy.com
- Website
- http://www.s-energy.com/us