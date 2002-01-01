Company Profile
S&R Solar Design Corp
S&R Solar Design is an innovative company focusing on design and permitting services in solar pv industry in the North East region and beyond.
We are dedicated to help solar industry grow in a positive direction.We have been serving the design and permitting needs of solar installers, both in large & small scale, since 2012.
Over 2,000 solar PV permits have been issued with the direct help of S&R Solar Design!
We are dedicated to help solar industry grow in a positive direction.We have been serving the design and permitting needs of solar installers, both in large & small scale, since 2012.
Over 2,000 solar PV permits have been issued with the direct help of S&R Solar Design!
Contact Information
- Address
- 124-15 Metropolitan Avenue, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 227
- Phone
- 646-626-6299
- info@srsolardesign.com
- Website
- http://www.srsolardesign.com