Company Profile
SA Emon
The acronym for pH is "power of hydrogen." Hydrogen ions with both positive and negative charges in soil affect how other elements, like potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus in fertilizers, react with it and at what levels they become accessible for absorption by plant roots.
The amount of positive hydrogen ions, commonly referred to as H+, and negative hydroxyl ions or OH- in the soil is measured using the 14-point scale for pH.
The amount of positive hydrogen ions, commonly referred to as H+, and negative hydroxyl ions or OH- in the soil is measured using the 14-point scale for pH.
Contact Information
- Address
- Purbo kamal kachma, Kamal, Ramgpur 5600 19
- Phone
- +8801996709596
- sashadow22529@gmail.com
- Website
- https://phofbanana.com