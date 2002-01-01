Company Profile
SAF Systems
SAF Systems markets and sells SAF®, a unique, Swiss eco-quality passive solar design panel for LEAN & GREEN high-performance buildings in North America. SAF® can also incorporate PV technology into its system making it a passive and active system.
Designed to reduce and eliminate CO2 emissions in buildings, save valuable resources while doing so, and improving the building envelopes performance by up to 90% make this a revolutionary product for new construction as well as deep energy retrofits.
Designed to reduce and eliminate CO2 emissions in buildings, save valuable resources while doing so, and improving the building envelopes performance by up to 90% make this a revolutionary product for new construction as well as deep energy retrofits.
Contact Information
- Address
- 444 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 227
- Phone
- +1 727 688 5072
- info@saf-usa.com
- Website
- http://www.saf-usa.com