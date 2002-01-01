SAF Systems markets and sells SAF®, a unique, Swiss eco-quality passive solar design panel for LEAN & GREEN high-performance buildings in North America. SAF® can also incorporate PV technology into its system making it a passive and active system.

Designed to reduce and eliminate CO2 emissions in buildings, save valuable resources while doing so, and improving the building envelopes performance by up to 90% make this a revolutionary product for new construction as well as deep energy retrofits.