Company Profile

SAF Systems

SAF Systems logo
SAF Systems markets and sells SAF®, a unique, Swiss eco-quality passive solar design panel for LEAN & GREEN high-performance buildings in North America. SAF® can also incorporate PV technology into its system making it a passive and active system.
Designed to reduce and eliminate CO2 emissions in buildings, save valuable resources while doing so, and improving the building envelopes performance by up to 90% make this a revolutionary product for new construction as well as deep energy retrofits.

Contact Information

Address
444 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143 227
Phone
+1 727 688 5072

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