Company Profile

Sai Sankaran Electricals

Sai Sankaran Electricals logo
Power Factor Correction Capacitors upto 800Volt
Cylindrical types and Box type capacitors (Gas filled and oil filled capacitors.)
Capacitors single unit start from 0.5KVAR to 50KVAR.( all ranges available 440V,525V & 690V)
Capacitor banks.
Power factor Controllers.

Contact Information

Address
No:5-6-13/6/38,Sri Sai Nivas,Sri Sai Nagar Colony,Behind Metro ,Kukatpally,Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500072 101
Phone
9642934101

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