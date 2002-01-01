Company Profile
Sai Sankaran Electricals
Power Factor Correction Capacitors upto 800Volt
Cylindrical types and Box type capacitors (Gas filled and oil filled capacitors.)
Capacitors single unit start from 0.5KVAR to 50KVAR.( all ranges available 440V,525V & 690V)
Capacitor banks.
Power factor Controllers.
Cylindrical types and Box type capacitors (Gas filled and oil filled capacitors.)
Capacitors single unit start from 0.5KVAR to 50KVAR.( all ranges available 440V,525V & 690V)
Capacitor banks.
Power factor Controllers.
Contact Information
- Address
- No:5-6-13/6/38,Sri Sai Nivas,Sri Sai Nagar Colony,Behind Metro ,Kukatpally,Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Telangana 500072 101
- Phone
- 9642934101