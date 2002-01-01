Company Profile

Saico Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

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Herbal tea is simply fresh herb containing medicinal properties having refreshing effect on mind and body. It promotes energy and wellness. The herbal tea is made from carefully planned and measured mixtures of botanicals

Below are some of the prominent varieties of herbal tea are:

Organic Darjeeling Tea
Good Morning Tea with Aroma and fruity Flavor
Black Tea: Good Morning Tea
Herbal Green Tea
Herbal Cough Tea for curing Persistent Cough
Darjeeling Chestlet Tea

Contact Information

Address
P O Box.1533, New Delhi, Delhi, New Delhi 110006 101
Phone
+91-9999995150

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