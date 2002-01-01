Saico Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Herbal tea is simply fresh herb containing medicinal properties having refreshing effect on mind and body. It promotes energy and wellness. The herbal tea is made from carefully planned and measured mixtures of botanicals



Below are some of the prominent varieties of herbal tea are:



Organic Darjeeling Tea

Good Morning Tea with Aroma and fruity Flavor

Black Tea: Good Morning Tea

Herbal Green Tea

Herbal Cough Tea for curing Persistent Cough

Darjeeling Chestlet Tea