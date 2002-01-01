Company Profile
Saigun Inc
Saigun is a technology group focused on designing HR Management solutions. It provides technology to many Fortune 500 companies for various requirements in HR. EmpXtrack is Saigun's flagship HR Software product.EmpXtrack combines Performance Management, Compensation Planning, Talent Acquisition, Self and Manager Services, Compliance, Rewards and Recognitions, Manpower Planning, Surveys and a comprehensive Employee Database with advanced search features.
Contact Information
- Address
- Hauppauge Center 150 Motor Parkway Suite 401, Hauppauge, New York 11788 227
- Phone
- +1-888-840-2682
- gunjanbhatia@saigun.com
- Website
- http://www.saigun.com