Sailors Energy addresses the myriads of needs of the society from Alternative Energy perspectives. Fuel Cells, Hydrogen Economy, Hythane Injection, HCNG Fuel, Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles, Hydrogen Storage, Hydrogen Dispensing, Electrolyzer optimization, Carbon Capture & Synthetic Fuels, Methanation, etc. are some of the aspects chosen into consideration for the scientific future of our World. It's our mission to make the World, Greener again.