Company Profile

Sakhi Enterprises

Sakhi Enterprises logo
Hyderabad – 31.08.2011- Sakhi by Chandra's recently launched their new Festive Collection in their Hyderabad boutique. The festive collection combines Bold designs in an inspired interplay of superior fabrics and precious Indian crafts to create the perfect style for the woman of today.

Contact Information

Address
Sakhi by Chandras: # 1428, Road no 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-34, CA, CA 90001 227
Phone
9140 40045550

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