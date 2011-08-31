Company Profile
Sakhi Enterprises
Hyderabad – 31.08.2011- Sakhi by Chandra's recently launched their new Festive Collection in their Hyderabad boutique. The festive collection combines Bold designs in an inspired interplay of superior fabrics and precious Indian crafts to create the perfect style for the woman of today.
Contact Information
- Address
- Sakhi by Chandras: # 1428, Road no 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-34, CA, CA 90001 227
- Phone
- 9140 40045550
- neetarajendran@sify.com
- Website
- http://www.sakhifashions.com