Company Profile

Sakor Technologies

Sakor Technologies logo
SAKOR Technologies is a recognized world leader in the development of reliable and cost-effective automated dynamometer based test systems for a wide range of applications. For over 35 years, we have been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including:

Automotive
Hybrid/Electric Vehicle
Military
Aerospace
Marine
Heavy Equipment
Electric Motor/Generator

Contact Information

Address
1900 Krouse Rd, Owosso, MI 48867 227
Phone
9897202700

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