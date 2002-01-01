Company Profile
Sakor Technologies
SAKOR Technologies is a recognized world leader in the development of reliable and cost-effective automated dynamometer based test systems for a wide range of applications. For over 35 years, we have been providing quality products and superior customer service to a variety of markets including:
Automotive
Hybrid/Electric Vehicle
Military
Aerospace
Marine
Heavy Equipment
Electric Motor/Generator
Automotive
Hybrid/Electric Vehicle
Military
Aerospace
Marine
Heavy Equipment
Electric Motor/Generator
Contact Information
- Address
- 1900 Krouse Rd, Owosso, MI 48867 227
- Phone
- 9897202700
- info@sakor.com
- Website
- http://sakor.com