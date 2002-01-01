Saltfire Stoves sell a range of high efficiency cast iron multi-fuel stoves.

We provide the trade and public with the best quality stoves along with expert advice from qualified Solid Fuel Engineers.

We give you the best value prices on stoves and all related chimney fittings, delivered direct to your door in just a few days.

We are always happy to provide friendly free advice – just give us a call or email.



Order online or call us during normal office hours to order or discuss your r