SAMPROCOM ENERGY

Solar Solutions are designed primarily for:

(a)Solar PV Off-Grid Solutions with battery for Schools / Colleges, Hospitals and Commercial complexes

(b)On-Grid (grid tied) solution for high energy consuming applications.

(c)Hybrid Solutions –Solar PV Solution combined with existing DG / Wind for Industries & residence in unreliable grid locations Industries & LT / HT Consumers.



The process are - Solar Consultation, site evaluation, complete System Design,Techno-Commercial Proposal & Installation