Company Profile
SAMPROCOM ENERGY
Solar Solutions are designed primarily for:
(a)Solar PV Off-Grid Solutions with battery for Schools / Colleges, Hospitals and Commercial complexes
(b)On-Grid (grid tied) solution for high energy consuming applications.
(c)Hybrid Solutions –Solar PV Solution combined with existing DG / Wind for Industries & residence in unreliable grid locations Industries & LT / HT Consumers.
The process are - Solar Consultation, site evaluation, complete System Design,Techno-Commercial Proposal & Installation
(a)Solar PV Off-Grid Solutions with battery for Schools / Colleges, Hospitals and Commercial complexes
(b)On-Grid (grid tied) solution for high energy consuming applications.
(c)Hybrid Solutions –Solar PV Solution combined with existing DG / Wind for Industries & residence in unreliable grid locations Industries & LT / HT Consumers.
The process are - Solar Consultation, site evaluation, complete System Design,Techno-Commercial Proposal & Installation
Contact Information
- Address
- 7/431, GST Road, C. Pallavaram, Chennai, Tamilnadu 600043 101
- Phone
- +91 44 2264 3336
- sales@samprocom.com
- Website
- http://www.samprocom.com