Company Profile
Sanctum Wellness | Best Rehabilitation Centre
Sanctum Wellness is one of India's best luxury rehabilitation centers for de-addiction, psychological well-being, healing because of our internationally-aligned, innovative and state-of-the-art programs individualized for each person approaching us. We're strongly committed to maintaining the best rehabilitation center standards to help every patient with any dependence.
Contact Information
- Address
- 183/2, Bhatti ND, Chatterpur Main Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110074 101
- Phone
- 7428092221
- Website
- http://www.sanctumwellness.org/