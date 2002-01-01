Company Profile
Sangeet Sadhana - Hindustani Classical Music class
Sangeet Sadhana is the topmost recommended Singing class in Bangalore founded by smt. Anindita Mukherjee in 2009. It is an institution or class where you will get all the music-related knowledge to learn under one roof. With the help of professional teachers.
Contact Information
- Address
- Sony World Signal, 720, 9th Main Road, Koramangala 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 5600, Bangalore, Karnataka 560034 101
- Phone
- 09686950505
- Website
- https://www.sangeetsadhana.org/