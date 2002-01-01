Santek Components was founded in 2002. The company's line of business includes the wholesale distribution of electronic parts and electronic communications equipment.



We are the leading Electronic Components Company in USA providing all types of Electronic Components including Active and Passive Components, Electronic Components Online, Dual Inline Memory Module, Hardware, Ssd Drives, Hdd Drives, Solid Capacitor, Complete Computer systems, Connectors, Hydraulic fittings and Fasteners etc.