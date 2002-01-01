Company Profile
Sapcon
Sapcon's water level switches work to maintain a constant water level by avoiding material wastage in your process plant. Common applications in Water level sensors include switching pumps on & off to avoid overflow, dry running and indicating water level in an empty tank to avoid wear & tear and production stoppage for accurate level detection and monitoring.
Contact Information
- Address
- 131, Palshikar Colony, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452004 101
- Phone
- 731-4757575
- Website
- http://www.sapcon.net/