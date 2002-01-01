Company Profile
Saroj Energy Company Ltd
Location Proposed site is Barmer district of Rajsthan one province of India
Beneficiary Metropolitan City of Venice Entire state and if possible adjoining states will be benefited. The process of CoM signing will start soon.
CoM signatory
Sector Entire state and if possible adjoining states will be benefited. The process of CoM signing will start soon
Total PDS cost
EF 123 contribution 95% Project development services (PDS) financed by EF 123 EUR
Beneficiary Metropolitan City of Venice Entire state and if possible adjoining states will be benefited. The process of CoM signing will start soon.
CoM signatory
Sector Entire state and if possible adjoining states will be benefited. The process of CoM signing will start soon
Total PDS cost
EF 123 contribution 95% Project development services (PDS) financed by EF 123 EUR
Contact Information
- Address
- B-14, Bankmen's Colony, Chitragupta Nagar, Kankarbagh, Patna, Bihar, INDIA, Patna, Bihar 800020 101
- Phone
- +919431079878
- Website
- http://yahoo.com