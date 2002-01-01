Saroj Energy Company Ltd

Location Proposed site is Barmer district of Rajsthan one province of India

Beneficiary Metropolitan City of Venice Entire state and if possible adjoining states will be benefited. The process of CoM signing will start soon.

CoM signatory



Sector Entire state and if possible adjoining states will be benefited. The process of CoM signing will start soon

Total PDS cost

EF 123 contribution 95% Project development services (PDS) financed by EF 123 EUR