Company Profile
S.A.W. Technology
Distribution of solar products and LED light products. Complete solar products, grid tied and off grid. Solar panel, inverter, charge controller, battery, cable, solar air heater, solar street light,.... LED products for auto and commercial. Wall pack, street light, shoebox, canopy and hi-bay LED lights. Dealers are welcome to carry our products.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3505 Laird Rd., unit 18, Mississauga, Ontario L5L5Y7 39
- Phone
- 9055671804
- mark@sawtechnology.com
- Website
- http://sawtechnology.com