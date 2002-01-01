Company Profile
Say Solar Pty Ltd
Say Solar is South Australian owned and operated with Patrick Maher at the head of this exciting new company, as Managing Director. Patrick and his crew have worked with some of the most respected solar system retailers, bringing to Say Solar 15 years combined experience and a record of over 40,000 solar panel installations.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4 /4 Langman Ave, Magill, South Australia 5062 14
- Phone
- (08) 8364 4408
- Patrick@saysolar.com.au
- Website
- http://www.saysolar.com.au/