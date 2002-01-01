Company Profile
SCADA Miner
SCADA Miner is an automated wind farm SCADA data analysis service. It downloads SCADA data, looking for specific problems. Upon identifaction of a problem, an exception report is automatically generated and emailed to targeted recipients as well as being uploaded into a collaborative issue-tracking system.
If SCADA Miner fails to identify wind farm problems with a value exceeding five times the yearly subscription fee and you are not satisfied with the service, we will refund your money.
If SCADA Miner fails to identify wind farm problems with a value exceeding five times the yearly subscription fee and you are not satisfied with the service, we will refund your money.
Contact Information
- Address
- 45 Adeney St, Melbourne, Victoria 3013 14
- Phone
- +61423291225
- Website
- http://www.scadaminer.com