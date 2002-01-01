SCADA Miner is an automated wind farm SCADA data analysis service. It downloads SCADA data, looking for specific problems. Upon identifaction of a problem, an exception report is automatically generated and emailed to targeted recipients as well as being uploaded into a collaborative issue-tracking system.

If SCADA Miner fails to identify wind farm problems with a value exceeding five times the yearly subscription fee and you are not satisfied with the service, we will refund your money.