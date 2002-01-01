Company Profile
Scan American Corporation
Scan American is the North American representative for Envikraft A/S specializing in small scale turnkey biomass (straw, wood chips, pellets, etc.) and waste-to-energy (MSW, hazardous, medical, low level radioactive waste, etc.) Our system meets the toughest environmental standard while operating in some of the hashes weather conditions.
Contact Information
- Address
- 9505 N. Congress Ave., Kansas City, MO 64153 227
- Phone
- 816-880-9321
- bgriffith@scanamcorp.com
- Website
- http://www.scanamcorp.com