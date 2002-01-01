Company Profile

Scan American Corporation

Scan American Corporation logo
Scan American is the North American representative for Envikraft A/S specializing in small scale turnkey biomass (straw, wood chips, pellets, etc.) and waste-to-energy (MSW, hazardous, medical, low level radioactive waste, etc.) Our system meets the toughest environmental standard while operating in some of the hashes weather conditions.

Contact Information

Address
9505 N. Congress Ave., Kansas City, MO 64153 227
Phone
816-880-9321

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