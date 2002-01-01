Clean Energy from Solar and Windows.Schüco is a worldwide leader for energy-efficient buildings. Driven by its competence in solar and façade technology and the willingness to take responsibility for the blue planet.



Founded in 1951, Schüco today operates with 5,000 employees and 12,000 partner companies in over 75 countries. The company, with its headquarters in Bielefeld, Germany realised an annual turn over in 2009 of EUR 1.9 billion.