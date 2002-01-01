Company Profile
Schaeffler UK Ltd
The Schaeffler Group is a leading global integrated automotive and industrial supplier. The company generated sales of approximately 12.1 billion Euros in 2014. With around 84,000 employees worldwide, Schaeffler is one of Europe's largest technology companies in family ownership. It has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities and sales companies at approximately 170 locations in 50 countries.
Contact Information
- Address
- Forge Lane, Minworth, Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands B76 1AP 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 121 313 5870
- info.uk@schaeffler.com
- Website
- http://www.schaeffler.co.uk