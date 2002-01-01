Company Profile
Schenk Vision LLC
The SolarInspect series from Schenk has been designed to fulfill the special requirements throughout the production of thin-film solar modules. These turnkey vision systems offer reliable quality control throughout the running production process. In addition, continuous monitoring of the production process allows timely corrective action to be taken when process deviations appear. Fully integrated after relevant production steps, the SolarInspect systems detect, pinpoint, and classify defects.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1830 Wooddale Drive Suite 500, Woodbury, Minnesota 55125 227
- Phone
- 651-730-4090
- salesus@drschenk.com
- Website
- http://www.schenkvision.com