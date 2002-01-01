Company Profile
Schmid Silicon Technology
Schmid Silicon Technology GmbH is the leading technology provider for high-end solar & electronic grade polysilicon and monosilane production technology. SST's head office is situated in Freudenstadt, GER. Its semi-commercial polysilicon plant in Saxony is the company's R&D platform as well as operator training base, including a state of the art laboratory. SST's polysilicon and monosilane equipment and turnkey solutions are developed on the basis of an own patent library and sold worldwide.
Contact Information
- Address
- Robert-Bosch-Str. 32-36, Freudenstadt, Baden Württemberg 72250 83
- Phone
- +49 7441 538 454
- info@schmid-silicon.com
- Website
- http://www.schmid-silicon.com/