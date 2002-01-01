Company Profile
Schneider Electric
As a global specialist in energy management with operations in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric
offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in energy and
infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centres/networks, as well as a broad
presence in residential applications. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient, the company's
100,000 plus employees achieved sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2009, through an active commitment to help
individuals and organizations "Make the most of their energy".
www.schneider-electric.com
Schneider Electric, the Schneider Electric logo and Xantrex are trademarks or registered trademarks of Schneider Electric.
offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in energy and
infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centres/networks, as well as a broad
presence in residential applications. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient, the company's
100,000 plus employees achieved sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2009, through an active commitment to help
individuals and organizations "Make the most of their energy".
www.schneider-electric.com
Schneider Electric, the Schneider Electric logo and Xantrex are trademarks or registered trademarks of Schneider Electric.
Contact Information
- Address
- 8999 Nelson Way, Burnaby, BC V5A 4B5 39
- Phone
- 604-422-8595
- Website
- http://schneider-electric.com