As a global specialist in energy management with operations in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric

offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in energy and

infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centres/networks, as well as a broad

presence in residential applications. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient, the company's

100,000 plus employees achieved sales of 15.8 billion euros in 2009, through an active commitment to help

individuals and organizations "Make the most of their energy".

www.schneider-electric.com



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