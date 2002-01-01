Company Profile

SCHOTT Solar

SCHOTT Solar logo
A subsidiary of SCHOTT, SCHOTT Solar PV, Inc. is a long-standing company that produces quality solar modules. Since 1958, the company has invested in innovations that have enabled use of clean energy from the sun. Based on a German engineering heritage, the company has established state of the art manufacturing facilities around the world -- including in the United States. SCHOTT Solar modules have demonstrated 25 years of power output and energy yields supporting our products' reputation as the

Contact Information

Address
2880 Lakeside Drive, Suite 135, Santa Clara, CA 95054 227
Phone
4083307515

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