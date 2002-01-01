A subsidiary of SCHOTT, SCHOTT Solar PV, Inc. is a long-standing company that produces quality solar modules. Since 1958, the company has invested in innovations that have enabled use of clean energy from the sun. Based on a German engineering heritage, the company has established state of the art manufacturing facilities around the world -- including in the United States. SCHOTT Solar modules have demonstrated 25 years of power output and energy yields supporting our products' reputation as the